Regents Gate Capital LLP Has $4.85 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Vertical Research set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

