South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,085 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $21,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $244.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.67.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.27.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

