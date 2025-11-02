Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.680-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XHR. Wall Street Zen raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $236.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.680-1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $118,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 512.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

