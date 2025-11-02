Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.86, Zacks reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance
PIPR opened at $318.80 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total transaction of $1,120,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,204.40. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $831,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.50.
About Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
