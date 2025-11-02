Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.86, Zacks reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR opened at $318.80 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $202.91 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.75.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total transaction of $1,120,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,204.40. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott C. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $831,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,795.34. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 46,401 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.50.

Get Our Latest Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.