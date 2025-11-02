Regents Gate Capital LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Regents Gate Capital LLP lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,455 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $104,067.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,093.20. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $31.86 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

