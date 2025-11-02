State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,400 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $28,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

