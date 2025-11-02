Colrain Capital LLC Purchases 29,200 Shares of Vicor Corporation $VICR

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises 8.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $121,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,408. This represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $360,705.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,030. This trade represents a 24.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 131,957 shares of company stock worth $11,760,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

