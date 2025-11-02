Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.03 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

