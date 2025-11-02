Syverson Strege & Co Invests $206,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 25,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 753.6% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 51.3% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.82.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $138.01 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,795.45. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $296,121.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

