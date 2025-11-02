Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 265 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $345.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.65. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.