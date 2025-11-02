Gruss & Co. LLC Trims Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Gruss & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 83,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.2%

GDX opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

