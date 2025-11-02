Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $443,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

