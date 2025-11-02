Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 480 Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

ULTA opened at $519.88 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $572.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $531.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

