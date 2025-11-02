Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 463 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $128.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.38.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

