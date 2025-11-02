iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.6% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $5,163,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $207.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

