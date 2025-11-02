iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,920,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,348 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,997,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $93,474,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.