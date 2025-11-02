Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 87,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 11,797,266 shares in the company, valued at $199,137,850.08. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $23.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

