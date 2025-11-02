Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 540,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 458,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,130,000 after purchasing an additional 358,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,070,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3,392.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 327,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,423,000 after acquiring an additional 318,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $154.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.04. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CINF

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.