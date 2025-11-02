5T Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

5T Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

