Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,065 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,065 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 59,900 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $3,029,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,016,649.46. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Dec sold 11,780 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $524,092.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,434.54. The trade was a 90.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,741 shares of company stock valued at $16,390,592. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

