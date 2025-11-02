5,666 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,828,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,303,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,786,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,853 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $67,857,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,731.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,485,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

