Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 5,221 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. $BAND

Palogic Value Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Bandwidth accounts for about 1.4% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $7,916,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 296,199 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.76 million, a P/E ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In related news, COO Devesh Agarwal sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $26,332.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 67,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,998.67. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 7,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $128,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,192 shares in the company, valued at $345,456. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,092 shares of company stock worth $1,093,237. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

