Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $38,835,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $29,526,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Stride by 657.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Stride by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 128,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 1,399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 97,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 90,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Stride and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Stride Price Performance

LRN opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $171.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stride

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

