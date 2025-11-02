iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Stake Cut by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IJT opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

