American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $360.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $365.75. The firm has a market cap of $248.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

