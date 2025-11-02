C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,540,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 469,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $303.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

