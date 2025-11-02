SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

