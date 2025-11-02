Eleva Capital SAS Invests $2.13 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Eleva Capital SAS purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Datadog comprises about 0.5% of Eleva Capital SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $6,259,179.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,245,301.90. The trade was a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $1,286,983.28. Following the sale, the director owned 364,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,944,249. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 3.7%

Datadog stock opened at $162.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.18, a P/E/G ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

