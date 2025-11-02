HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 127.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $130.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

