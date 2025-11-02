AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Stock Holdings Lessened by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AutoZone by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8%

AutoZone stock opened at $3,674.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,883.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,980.10 and a 12 month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $51.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

