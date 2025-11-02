State of Michigan Retirement System Has $58.98 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $105.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.