Biogen Inc. $BIIB Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $36,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,330,774,000 after buying an additional 283,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,265,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,944,000 after buying an additional 136,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,258,000 after buying an additional 829,150 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,315,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,007,000 after buying an additional 98,957 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,470,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.13. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $179.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.Biogen’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Biogen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.