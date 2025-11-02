Regents Gate Capital LLP Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.9% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NXPI opened at $209.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

