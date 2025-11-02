Regents Gate Capital LLP Takes Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Snap-On makes up about 1.4% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,306 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,221,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,775,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE SNA opened at $335.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.81 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.89%.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

