Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $102.16.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3428 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.