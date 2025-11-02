lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.4163.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W lowered lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.39. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

