Regents Gate Capital LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1,230.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,737 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 4.2% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 164,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

