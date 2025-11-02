Regents Gate Capital LLP Has $7.56 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 2.7% of Regents Gate Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,053.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GWW stock opened at $978.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $979.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,015.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $893.99 and a 12-month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.26. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.