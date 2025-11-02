Head to Head Contrast: Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) versus Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) and Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eaton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $31.28 million 1.63 $31.85 million ($0.40) -11.50 Eaton $25.99 billion 5.72 $3.79 billion $9.94 38.43

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Eaton”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Power Solutions and Eaton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eaton 0 6 18 1 2.80

Pioneer Power Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.87%. Eaton has a consensus price target of $398.45, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Eaton.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Eaton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 105.23% -11.16% -6.82% Eaton 15.11% 23.91% 11.38%

Summary

Eaton beats Pioneer Power Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; hose, thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; air-to-air refueling systems, fuel pumps, fuel inerting products, sensors, and adapters and regulators; oxygen generation system, payload carriages, and thermal management products; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips for manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, and related after-market customers, as well as industrial applications. The company’s Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1911 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

