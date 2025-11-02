Comparing MOL Global (OTCMKTS:MOLGY) and ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA)

MOL Global (OTCMKTS:MOLGY – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MOL Global and ACV Auctions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOL Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $637.16 million 2.44 -$79.70 million ($0.39) -23.21

Profitability

MOL Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

This table compares MOL Global and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOL Global N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -9.09% -10.21% -4.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MOL Global and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOL Global 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACV Auctions 1 0 0 1 2.50

Given MOL Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MOL Global is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats MOL Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOL Global

MOL Global Inc. operates a payments platform that facilitates online and mobile commerce for consumers in various markets by providing a network of payment channels that accept payment using cash and online methods. The Company operates in five segments: MOLPoints, which includes revenue derived from the sale of online MOLPoints vouchers, which are used to redeem products via online portal and the sale of equivalent game credits; MOLReloads, which includes revenue derived from the electronic distribution of pre-paid airtime and personal identification numbers through its MOLReloads distribution network; MOLPay, which includes revenue derived from the provision of an online payment solution that online merchants use to collect payments from consumers; MMOG.asia, which includes revenue derived from the sale of game credits to consumers who play games on MMOG.asia, and Others, which includes income derived from the sale of Internet media products and other electronic related services.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

