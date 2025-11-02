State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in NIKE by 15,614.3% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 1,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Provident Co of the Employees of the Hebrew University LTD now owns 33,628 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.9% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,669 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 53.9% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 66.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 327,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,263,000 after buying an additional 130,701 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.