Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Financial Comparison

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Obsidian Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.08 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.36

Pengrowth Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

