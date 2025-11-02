Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.41 Million in Chewy $CHWY

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Chewy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Chewy by 70.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 477,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,311. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Stock Down 2.3%
CHWY opened at $33.68 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.62.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
