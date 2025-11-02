Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Twilio comprises about 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Twilio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,180,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after buying an additional 553,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,920,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,031,000 after buying an additional 318,015 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $212,059,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,418,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,436,000 after acquiring an additional 521,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,515.27. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

