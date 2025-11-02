iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $385,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

