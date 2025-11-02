Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,763,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1,070.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 470,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 430,453 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,439,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 367,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 886,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 304,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wajid Ali bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $208,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,252. This represents a 35.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Spoto sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $162,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,470.42. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 66,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 8.4%

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

