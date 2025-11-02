Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 573,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 285,808 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.47.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
