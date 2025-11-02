Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,677 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,512,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $101.97 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

