Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

MYR Group Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $217.70 on Friday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.72 and a 12 month high of $235.93. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.83.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

