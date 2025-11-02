Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

